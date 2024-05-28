Fife Flyers coach Tom Coolen hails new defenceman as a leader – on & off the ice
Olivier LeBlanc joins the club from French outfit Ducs d’Angers ands is the fifth signing of the summer, and the third new face on Tom Coolen’s roster after the addition of forwards Michael Cichy and Martin Latal. Shane Owen and Lucas Chiodo are confirmed returnees from last season.
LeBlanc, 28, hails from Quebec and was a 2014, seventh round NHL draft pick for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He played his Major Junior hockey with Saint John Sea Dogs and Cape Breton Screaming Eagles both of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League - he led a struggling Sea Dogs for points from the blueline in his second season - and following his draft hge was assigned to the Eagles where he was team captain.
LeBlanc played his uni hockey at New Brunswick where he studied psychology and helped the team to several championship titles.
His pro career started during the pandemic with Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League. The following two seasons saw him play on a two way contract with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters and Kalamazoo Wings of the East Coast League where he iced alongside Flyers’ forward Max Humitz before ending the 22/23 season with the Florida Everblades who went on to win the Kelly Cup. LeBlanc switched to Europe last season, icing in France.
Coach Tom Coolen - who is looking to upgrade his blue line - said: “LeBlanc, is a leader on and off the ice. He is a good skater and can be used in all situations.”
