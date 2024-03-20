Fife Flyers’ coach Tom Coolen praise for fans who made 850-mile round trip to Cardiff
They were rewarded for the long journey to Wales with a thrilling 4-3 win after a penalty shoot out with Cardiff Devils - a result that kept Flyers’ play-off push firmly on track.
“We had a great bunch with us,” he said. “We must have had around 25 of them around the team bus after the game cheering and singing - one guy even ripped his shirt off! It was great to see the support on the road - and a great feeling for the guys to know they have that backing. It was a huge two points for us, and the support left everyone feeling good.”
Ice hockey fans in Fife have made their way to the rink in growing numbers this season as they warm to a hard-working, entertaining team that has delivered some huge wins.
A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes with a host of school visits, and more and more new faces are filling the stands as the club rekindles the fan base. This week alone the players were at McLean Primary School; Townhill Primary School; 39th Fife Scout Group; Aberhill Primary School;Foulford Primary School; Milesmark Primary School; St Columba's RC High School and East Wemyss Primary School.
Netminder Dominik Salama, and defenceman Aleksi Makela were joined by Todd Dutiaume, who has co-ordinated much of the community engagement work, at the opening of the new Avens convenience store which sits just a slapshot away from the rink on Monday.
This weekend marks their retro night with the team donning replicas of the club’s very first strip from 1938.
They will wear them for the game against Belfast Giants on Sunday, and then auction them off after the buzzer. One top will be put up as a raffle prize, while a limited replica run in all sizes will also be open to fans to buy.