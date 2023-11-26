News you can trust since 1871
Fife Flyers’ coach Tom Coolen’s Scottish culinary treats reward for home wins

Every time Fife Flyers win on home ice, head coach Tom Coolen gets a culinary surprise.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Nov 2023, 15:06 GMT
The treats are served up by the club’s social media team to introduce the Canadian to a host of renowned Scottish food and drink. It started with a bowl of stovies which Coolen rated highly, and they were followed by macaroons.

After his media duties were complete following the win over Manchester Storm on Saturday, the coach was presented with a bottle of Irn Bru to try for the first time. He was given a bottle of the 1901 range to take him and then report back with his verdict.

The TikTok videos have gone down a storm with fans who have been quick to offer their own suggestions for future Scottish culinary treats for the coach to try.

“I will take it home and put in my fridge and let it chill - a chilled Irn Bru is only way to drink it I am sure,” he said.

