Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The treats are served up by the club’s social media team to introduce the Canadian to a host of renowned Scottish food and drink. It started with a bowl of stovies which Coolen rated highly, and they were followed by macaroons.

After his media duties were complete following the win over Manchester Storm on Saturday, the coach was presented with a bottle of Irn Bru to try for the first time. He was given a bottle of the 1901 range to take him and then report back with his verdict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The TikTok videos have gone down a storm with fans who have been quick to offer their own suggestions for future Scottish culinary treats for the coach to try.