MIkael Johansson icing for Fife Flyers in win over Nottingham

Fife Flyers’ big Swedish forward made an instant impact, helping the team to a four-point weekend with a big league win in Nottingham and a Challenge Cup victory over Glasgow Clan in Kirkcaldy.

He bagged a hat-trick of assists across the two games as well as forging a strong line with Janne Kivilahti and Zack Phillips.

Johansson’s strength and size were a constant menace to Clan as Fife powered into a 6-0 lead.

Shane Owen and Reece Cochrane in action against Glasgow Clan (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, described him as one of the team’s main drivers - and is looking for more in the coming weeks.

“He has a great nose for going to the net, carries the puck, and drives the line,” he said.

“Those were also his first games in full competitive season since playing in our warm-up matches.

“The fans only got a glimpse of him at the start - now they can see what he brings.”

Injury ruled him out of the Challenge Cup qualifiers, and Dutiaume admitted, his return was carefully managed.

“We limited his minutes over the weekend simply because you can’t go out from pre-season conditioning to playing teams that are six weeks into their schedules.

“Mikael is hugely competitive guy who wants to be the best he can out there there;s more to come.”

Meanwhile, Flyers will have to wait to find out their Challenge Cup quarter-final opponents.

The club joined Belfast Giants as qualifiers from their section, but the other two groups have to complete their games.

Teams in first place will get first pick on their knockout opponents.

Making the quarter-finals was the first target Flyers’ coaches set their team this season, and it was hit as the line-up returned to full strength at the weekend.

The ties won’t come until mid-December, and that leaves Flyers clear to focus on the league, starting with this weekend’s home game against Dundee Stars on Saturday, followed by Sunday’s road trip to face Sheffield Steelers for the first time this season.

The aim across both nights is to keep the momentum rolling and tap into the buzz which followed Sunday’s impressive performance.

“Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “We had three fantastic training sessions before the weekend, and that carried into the games.

“It’s on our shoulders to make sure we play with that increased tempo we have in practice on game nights.”

That work ethic is key to Flyers making progress in a highly competitive EIHL this season, and establishing their credentials as play-off contenders.

“We have a tremendously talented team,” said the coach, “but we need the work ethic to go with it.

“Talent will win a couple of games, but your work ethic gives you a strong challenge. That may be harder but it is much more rewarding when you get the results from it.

“We have also talked with the players about our team identity, and how it is important we bring it to every game.”

