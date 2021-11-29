Fife Flyers complete four-point weekend in Nottingham

Jacob Benson on the ice in Nottingham (Pic: EIHL)

Flyers took the lead on three minutes after Jacob Benson and Craig Peacock broke 2 on 1 and once Benson had seen his initial shot and rebound saved by Kevin Carr, Peacock was on hand to bundle the

loose puck over the line.

Fife doubled their lead on the powerplay after Taylor Doherty was assessed a minor penalty for elbowing, with Michael McNicholas lashing home an excellent pass from Matt Carter at 14.34.

Panthers roared back into the game in the second period, but were almost three goals behind as Bari McKenzie broke and bore down on Carr but his effort completely missed the target.

Fife were made to rue that miss as Adam Thow slotted high past Owen on 25.39 before Joshua Tetlow finished off a neat pass from Brady Norrish to tie things up at 38.02.

Flyers started the final frame on the penalty kill following an interference call on McNicholas but were able to see out the danger the hosts were posing.

Fife then had their own powerplay opportunity after Nottingham’s Robbie Baillargeon sat for high-sticking and they found the go-ahead-goal through a Jonas Emmerdahl shot which looped beyond Carr on 46.28.

Owen then made another wonder save from Norrish’s goal-bound backhand effort and he continued to stone Panthers heading into the last two minutes of the game.

Kevin Carr was pulled for the extra forward as Panthers went out in search of a late leveller, but they couldn’t keep possession in the offensive zone and the puck broke kindly for Carson Stadnyk to seal the

game from halfway with a minute left.