Fife Flyers confirm date for postponed game against Nottingham Panthers
Fife Flyers have confirmed a date for their rescheduled game against Nottingham Panthers.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The match was postponed in the immediate aftermath of the shocking death of player Adam Johnson. The clubs were due to meet at Fife Ice Arena on November 7, just days after the tragedy, but that was one of several games postponed to allow Panthers time to mourn the loss of their player.
The game will now go ahead on Thursday, March 28 at Fife Ice Arena. It will be one of four meetings of the teams to be played in closing months of the 2023-24 EDIHL league. Panthers currently sit in tenth placed, just below Flyers.