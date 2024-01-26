News you can trust since 1871
Fife Flyers confirm date for postponed game against Nottingham Panthers

Fife Flyers have confirmed a date for their rescheduled game against Nottingham Panthers.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:54 GMT
The match was postponed in the immediate aftermath of the shocking death of player Adam Johnson. The clubs were due to meet at Fife Ice Arena on November 7, just days after the tragedy, but that was one of several games postponed to allow Panthers time to mourn the loss of their player.

The game will now go ahead on Thursday, March 28 at Fife Ice Arena. It will be one of four meetings of the teams to be played in closing months of the 2023-24 EDIHL league. Panthers currently sit in tenth placed, just below Flyers.

