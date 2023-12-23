Fife Flyers confirm departure of third import this season

Fife Flyers are in the market for a new forward after Anthon Erikkson’s departure was confirmed this morning.

The Swedish frontman became the third import to leave the dressing room this season. Reece Harsch handed in his notice after failing to secure a starting slot, and subsequently signed for ECHL outfit Cincinnati Cyclones, while Ben Hawerchuk retired from pro hockey after injury took him out of the line-up. He has since returned home and played with Stratford Fighting Irish in the semi-pro Western Ontario Super Hockey. Defenceman Adam Holwell was also cut to bring in Sean Giles.

Erikkson became an instant fans’ favourite with his early performances, so much so he was named as part of the leadership team, but that presence and impacted shaded in the following months - the character who chirped and sat at the centre of the action moved very much to the sidelines.

Flyers made no comment on the reasons for his departure, merely confirming he had left the cub with immediate effect. His last game was against Sheffield Steelers on December 16 when he found the net for the first time in four games, as well as recording two assists.

Anthon Erikkson in action against Sheffield (Pic: Derek Young)

A statement said: “The club can confirm that Anthon Eriksson has left the club with immediate effect. A summer signing for Tom Coolen, Eriksson made an early impression becoming an instant fan favourite and was named one of the team’s alternate captains. In his time with Flyers, Eriksson racked up 11 points in 23 games. Everyone at the club would like to thank Anthon for his contribution to the team this season and wish him all the best for his future.”

Replacing Erikkson will complete Flyers’ import quota for the season under league rules. The club has two moves to make - and one is already set in stone to bring in the new defenceman.