Fife Flyers confirm import forward leaves club
One of Fife Flyers summer signings has left the club for personal reasons.
Swedish forward Isak Adelgran departed this week to deal with a private family matter.
The 24-year old was one of a host of new players signed as the club return from lockdown.
He iced in seven games, recording one assist.
Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said: “Isak is a quality individual.
"I had hoped he would have had a real opportunity to show people what he was capable of on the ice.”He added: “There are more important things in life than the sport we love and I would like to take this time to thank Isak for his efforts during his brief stay in Fife and wish him the best of luck in the future.”
Flyers have back to back games against Manchester Storm this weekend, playing at home on the Sunday.
The club is still chasing its first win f the new EIHL season.