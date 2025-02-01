Fife Flyers confirm postponed Cardiff game in hectic midweek schedule
The club’s schedule is now pretty packed through until late (February 5) along the M8 to face Glasgow Clan to play a game that was cancelled because of Storm Eowyn when a rare red alert weather warning was in place for central Scotland, and police advice was not to travel.
Valentine’s Day - Friday, February 14 - takes Johnny Curran’s team across the Irish Sea to face Belfast Giants, while Wednesday, February 19 is a road trip to face Sheffield Steelers.
The club has now confirmed the game against Cardiff Devils which was postponed when parts of the roof of Fife Ice Arena were blown off by the storm, has been added into the schedule for Wednesday, March 5.
Flyers’ midweek travels wrap on Wednesday, March 26 with another trip to Belfast to play the game was which postponed after Flyers made it across the Irish but, ironically, Giants were stranded at an airport in Scotland.
Incredibly, they then have to return to Belfast just days later for a weekend fixture.
> Tickets bought for the postponed Devils game are valid for the new date – they will automatically transfer. Any fans who are unable to make the new date are asked to contact [email protected] to discuss their options.
