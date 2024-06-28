Fife Flyers confirm pre-season game against Canadian university team
and live on Freeview channel 276
The club unveiled the games with just eight weeks until the puck drops on what is becoming a new look team assembled by head coach Tom Coolen.
Flyers will travel to face Stars on Saturday, August 24, with the return at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday 25th. On Saturday, August 31 they will welcome the University of Quebec-Trois-Rivieres to Fife.
Their visitors are in the UK to play a number of games and will skate against Stars, Manchester Storm, and Nottingham Panthers.
The University of Quebec-Trois-Rivieres are the fourth Canadian university team to play Flyers with the last being University of Manitoba in 2018. The others were Concordia in 2007 and McGill in 1995. UQTR’s athletics programme, having been founded in 1969, are the third youngest to be competing in U Sports which is the national governing body for Universities in Canada with men’s hockey having been competed for since 1961.
Ticket details and face off times for the pre-season fixtures will be released shortly.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.