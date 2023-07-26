Fife Flyers confirm return of first home-based player  in new-look roster

It will be his this season with the club after the Glenrothers-born skater played his junior hockey in Ontario, Canada, and then iced with Polish side Opole HK.Spence’s ice time was hit last season by a broken hand which required two casts before he was able to return to the roster.

He said he was “looking forward” to working with coach Tom Coolen, adding: “The new roster is building up nicely. I can't wait to see what the team and I can accomplish.”

With only a few import spots to fill, Coleen’s biggest challenge will be finding British players to give his squad the depth necessary to compete after the loss of Bari McKenzie and Scott Henderson to Solway Sharks - the latter could possibly end up on a two-way contract between the clubs - and defenceman Reece Cochrane to Bristol Pitbulls.

James Spence returns for another season with Fife Flyers (Pic: Flyers Images)