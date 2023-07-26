News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

Fife Flyers confirm return of first home-based player  in new-look roster

Fife Flyers have confirmed the return of home-based forward James Spoence for the 2023-24 season.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

It will be his this season with the club after the Glenrothers-born skater played his junior hockey in Ontario, Canada, and then iced with Polish side Opole HK.Spence’s ice time was hit last season by a broken hand which required two casts before he was able to return to the roster.

He said he was “looking forward” to working with coach Tom Coolen, adding: “The new roster is building up nicely. I can't wait to see what the team and I can accomplish.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With only a few import spots to fill, Coleen’s biggest challenge will be finding British players to give his squad the depth necessary to compete after the loss of Bari McKenzie and Scott Henderson to Solway Sharks - the latter could possibly end up on a two-way contract between the clubs - and defenceman Reece Cochrane to Bristol Pitbulls.

James Spence returns for another season with Fife Flyers (Pic: Flyers Images)James Spence returns for another season with Fife Flyers (Pic: Flyers Images)
James Spence returns for another season with Fife Flyers (Pic: Flyers Images)
Most Popular

The coach said: “I think it is great to have a UK developed player on our roster. James gives our team depth in the forward area, I look forward to working together and helping James to continue to improve his game.”

Related topics:Fife FlyersCanada