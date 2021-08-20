Fife Flyers confirm return of import defenceman for new ice hockey season

Fife Flyers - Jonas Emmerdahl (Pic: Steve Gunn)

The Swedish blueliner is the first import from the 2019-20 roster to be added to the new look squad currently being built by head coach, Todd Dutaume.

And the club wants to see more of him as a leader on a team which looks set to be packed with young players, many new to UK ice hockey.

Emmerdahl iced in 49 games before the pandemic curtailed the last campaign.

Since returning home, he was able to ice in the Swedish third tier with Ostersunds.

He played 25 games and recorded eight points.

A solid player with decent size, he is now set to play a key role as Flyers prepare for their return to the ice after an 18-month lockdown lay-off.

Dutiaume is building a 19-strong rooster consisting of 14 imports and five Brits.

So far, the club has announced just over half a dozen of their skaters - more are due to be announced this weekend.

The coach was delighted to secure the return of his blue liner.

Dutiaume said: “I am very excited to have Jonas Emmerdahl joining us again for another season.

“I was instantly impressed with his professionalism on and off the ice.

“Last season he became a key anchor at the backend of our powerplay when it finally got clicking near the end of the year.”And he promised: “We will make some improvements at the backend of the team and that will only show off his strengths more.

“I will be looking for him to be more of a leader this year in the changing room and be a little more vocal now that he is comfortable, and he knows what it takes to win in this league.”

Flyers’ other confirmed signings, so far, include the return of netminder Shane Owen along with new import defenceman Erik Naslund, and forwards Mike McNicholas, Jacob Benson, James Anderson and Carson Stadnyk.

The only British players unveiled are Bari McKenzie and new signing Craig Peacock.

The ice hockey season is scheduled to get underway later next month.

