The Canadian skater has been left with a torn cruciate ligament after a huge mid-ice hit in the game against Belfast Giants at Fife Ice Arena on October 29.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, said the speedy forward was a huge loss to the team.

He said: "The extent of the injury means Shawn will be out for the remainder of the season and is tough news to swallow - bearing in mind that we were convinced this was not going to be a long term injury.

Shawn Cameron (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

He added: "Shawn possesses qualities as a player that teams are always in search of. Losing him for the remainder of the season creates a hole in our offensive production that will desperately need to be filled, but even more importantly we miss his presence. He's a great guy and a well-respected team-mate."

Cameron was clearly in pain immediately after the hit which split the fanbase - some saying it was a clean check, others arguing it should have been a penalty.

The club had waited on the swelling going down to get the full result of scans, and the news was not positive.

Cameron caught the eye with some excellent early season performances and was the club’s second top points scorer in the Challenge Cup.

The 26-year, from Sherbrooke, Quebec City ,joined Flyers on the back of two seasons with Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL.

He turned pro after four years starring with Rochester Institute of Technology.

As a junior, the player led the CCHL in goals and points in season 2015-16 icing with Cumberland Grads.