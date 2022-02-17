Fife Flyers confirm Sunday game is on after opponents Coventry Blaze hit by COVID

Concerns had been raised after the English side had a number of players in the EIHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Blazed postponed their midweek match against Guildford Flames as a result.

But Flyers have confirmed it’s game on for Sunday when the teams meet at Fife Ice Arena with a 6:00pm face off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Flyers take o Coventry Blaze this weekend (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Flyers make the long journey across the Irish Sea to face Belfast Giants on Saturday night, and need to take points to keep their momentum going in a bid to grab eighth spot and a place in the post- season play-offs.

The team is currently stuck in tenth, and last place, seven points behind Manchester Storm who have dropped down to ninth - but they do have two games in hand over Ryan Finnerty’s side..

Dundee Stars are currently in eighth, also on 27 points with one game in hand over Fife.

Flyers go into the weekend on a bit of a roll after taking seven from eight points over the last two weekends with new signing Chris Lawrence key to sparking an upturn in fortunes.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.