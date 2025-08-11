Fife Flyers: could you be the club's new match night MC? Here’s how to audition

Fife Flyers have launched a search to find the new face of its match nights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is looking for someone to be the host with the most on hockey nights - engaging with supporters and being visible on and off the ice behind a mic.

It’s a key role to create the match night atmosphere - one of several to be filled as Fife Flyers Supporters Club launches an appeal to join the match night engagement team, and is looking for up to five fans to help make the evenings one to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “With the backing and support of the club, it’s an exciting opportunity to be involved in the new era match nights and make sure our fans have something to talk about!”

Ali McLaren conducting one of the many shirt auctions with netminder Janis Voris (Pic: Derek Young)

It is also co-ordinating the search for an MC. In a Facebook post, the supporters’ club said: “There are going to be a lot of exciting changes when it comes to match night experience at Fife Flyers games and as part of this, we are on the hunt for a new face (or voice) of match nights.

We are looking for an enthusiastic, driven and talented individual to be our MC. You will be a presence both on and off the ice during breaks and pre-game, engaging with the fans in the crowd, making on ice announcements and essentially being a big ball of energy that fans can feed off off.

If you have a flair for being a little bit extra, have a voice that can carry through the arena and aren't scared to get in about the crowd with the microphone and get the fans going, we want to hear from you. We will be holding interviews/auditions for this roll so get your best radio voice ready and drop us a message with a short bit on why you would be perfect for the role!” More details from the supporters club’s Facebook page.