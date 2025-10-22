Fife Flyers: cup points on line as team ices minus suspended skipper

Fife Flyers head into cup action tonight (Wednesday) minus suspended captain Garet Hunt.

He misses the re-arranged Challenge Cup tie against Dundee Stars after the Department Of Player Safety (DOPS) issued the ban in light of his fight which formed part of a late brawl with Belfast Giants on Sunday night.

Hunt was one of five players thrown out after dropping the gloves with Giants’ Nicolas Gauy, and the disciplinary body ruled he was the aggressor in the altercation. Hunt was also fined - the league doesn’t disclose how much of a financial penalty it imposes – and the incident will be put on the player's record for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

Hunt’s suspension means another shuffle of the lines for head coach Jamie Russell as he steers his team closer to the solid 60-minute game needed to put wins on the board.

Garet Hunt in the penalty box after Sunday's late brawl (Pic: Derek Young)

Flyers will almost certainly ice against Stars minus leading forward Johan Porsberger - the coach is hoping he will return for Friday’s road trip to face Glasgow Clan and then lace up for Saturday’s home game against Coventry Blaze. Russell is also actively looking to bring in new faces, with Justin Ducharme out for up to six weeks after undergoing knee surgery. Putting him on Injury Reserve (IR) for an automatic 42 days under league rules opens up a slot for someone to step in.

The coach and GM Max Birbraer have been in discussions with several possible targets and put offers on the table in a bid to bring in a new forward to support the team after an injury hit and sickness impacted start to the season.

“A new signing gives everyone a boost,” said Russell. “It has been tough with the volume of games we have had to deal with, the travel and the injuries. Throw in a flu bug and the guys were struggling - it has been a lot to juggle.

“We are making progress. In back to back games with Belfast we were right there with them until we let them get away in the third. It is a matter of consistency and sticking with it. We are only five games into the league season. We knew it was going to be something that would take time to adjust to, and that has been exasperated by the injury situation.”

> Fife Flyers v Dundee Stars, face-off 7:30pm. Ticket info at https://fifeflyers.co.uk/tickets-2/