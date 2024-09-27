Fife Flyers -’cut down goals conceded' says coach ahead of testing weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Flyers head into league and Challenge Cup business this weekend with their sights firmly set on cutting down the number of goals being conceded.

Coach Tom Coolen spent the week in training focussing on defence after the team shipped 13 goals last weekend - five to Cardiff and eight to Glasgow on a poor showing which left the fans frustrated.

He expects an immediate response as the club looks to take points from Stars in the Challenge Cup and then head south to Guildford on league business.

Flyers will ice without defenceman Brodie Kay as he recovers from the big hit which took him out of the Clan game, but he should return next weekend after an initial worrying diagnosis of a broken vertebrae was downgraded to pulled muscles.

Phelix Martineau celebrates hitting the net against Glasgow Clan (Pic: Derek Young)

Forward Martin Latal is also back in non contact training as he continues to make progress after missing the start of the season, while James Spence has opted to ice with Kirkcaldy Kestrels after struggling to gain ice time.

Coolen has threatened to shake up the dressing-room, and he stands by that after describing the last week as the lowest he has felt since arriving in Kirkcaldy last August.

“I’m not happy with the way we have performed to date,” he said. “There have been some good games, but we have to do better, We have to be better. We are giving up too many goals and are too loose defensively.”

Coolen said the early season evaluation process was still on going, explaining: “Every time we step on the ice we tell a story about ourselves; what we bring as individuals. I learned a lot last weekend - parts of the game against Cardiff were okay, and against Clan, there were some moments; 3-2 was good but we gave up a softie and that hurt.

“You look at the players and who are going to be top guys, That’s changed. The guys I thought would carry the mail aren't carrying it. I have to look at that and do what I have to do. I have a better idea of who is who, and what they can give.

"If I have to make changes I will. If I have to change systems, I will. I am not one to run from a challenge. I know we have to better and will do what I have to do and can control to allow us to be better. I take that on.”

Coolen knows tighter defence is key to making progress this season - “ to give up eight goals at home is not going to get anyone anywhere.”and that was his focus in training this week.

“We spent time on defensive zone coverage and our defensive game - we start from that,” he said. “We need to cut down on the goals against and once that happens it takes care of other things and gives a chance to win. We need to make better defensive decisions.”