Fife Flyers cut ticket prices for Challenge Cup quarter-final tie

The teams meet in Tayside on Wednesday, December 7, with the return leg in Kirkcaldy confirmed for Wednesday 14th.

The discount ticket is just one of a number of initiatives planned as the club pulls out all the stops to add extra value to match nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a cost of living crisis hitting the region hard, Flyers are acutely aware of the financial outlay facing fans.

Flyers go head to head with Dundee for a place in the4 Challenge Cup semi-finals (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Average crowds in Fife are the lowest in the EIHL at 1172. To put that figure into context, Dundee Stars are averaging 1472, and Glasgow Clan 2932. Guildford Flames, flying high at the top of the table, are only pulling in an average of 1670 while Coventry are on 1791.

On Saturday, hopes are high Flyers’ game against a reviving Glasgow Clan will spark a bigger gate - reigniting a rivalry which once commanded full houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game co-incides with the Supporters Club’s foodbank appeal with supporters asked to bring a donation to help the frontline organisations supporting people in the most need.

The club has also launched a discount double header ticket for its back to back home games against high flying Guildford Flames on Saturday, December 10 and Sheffield Steelers on Sunday 11th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The games will also feature the club’s annual toy appeal which is always well supported. Fans can make donations on either night.

Flyers’ annual CHAS night - another long-standing annual fundraiser - is on December 17 when Nottingham Panthers come to town. It’s also a Christmas jumper night, while there is a skate with the team planned for after the game against Dundee Stars on December 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets to the cup quarter-final have been set at £15 for adults, £12 for season ticket holders; £8 concessions and juveniles.

And, as a thank you, anyone buying a ticket to the game will be entered into a free prize draw to win a pair of tickets to see the club’s league game against Dundee on Tuesday, December 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad