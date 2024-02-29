Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The defenceman was cut after six weeks on the sideline with a broken finger - just as many fans expected to see him back on the ice.

Desrocher was quickly snapped up by Glasgow Clan, and the teams go head to head at Braehead Arena on Friday night and again at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday - games which could have a huge outcome on the bearing of the race for play-off spots.

With Desrocher on the sidelines, Vitalijs Pavlovs switched from centre to the blue line to give the team a new option, while Brady Poteau skated into a rich vein of form to secure one of the top starting spots, leaving Desrocher looking at the sixth spot behind the duo and Jonas Emmerdahl, Aleksi Makela, Sean Giles and Kevin Wehrs.

Defenceman Stephen Desrocher moved from Fife to Glasgow after being released (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Desrocher marked his Clan debut with a game-tying goal against Coventry Blaze which earned his team a precious point in an overtime loss on the road.

He said: “We’ve got some big games coming up - they’re huge for both teams in terms of points and the standings. It’ll be a little extra coming up against my old team. I’ll be up against some familiar faces and some guys who are friends on the other team. There’s no hard feelings against them, but it’ll be a lot of fun going out there to battle with some of my old pals, plus I’m looking forward to going back to Fife and it’s going to be a lot of fun to go there and be playing for the other team.”

“It should be a good weekend and it’s been a great few days practicing for the games. Things have been going well and we’re ready to go. We’re up for the challenge.”