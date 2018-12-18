Fife Flyers deal to bring Craig Moore home from Cardiff Devils

Fife Flyers have added defenceman Craig Moore to their roster, and he will make his debut in Saturday’s big game against Glasgow Clan.

The Glenrothes-born blue-liner returns to the Kingdom with the agreement of his current club, Cardiff Devils.

Moore will ice with Flyers for the remainder of the season.

The 23-year old will help to bolster Flyers’ blue line just as the team gets back into a winning groove after a brief run of defeats.

He steps into a team fourth top, and looking ahead to a big derby in front of a noisy crowd at Fife Ice Arena.

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, said: “We were approached a week ago by Cardiff GM, Todd Kelman about the possibility of Craig joining us for the rest of the season.

“It was an easy decision for us – he is an up and coming player who will help boost our defensive core.” He added: “He is looking for a bigger role to aid in his development and we are in a position to help him out.”

Moore’s return north will give him the opportunity to log solid ice time after a knee injury ended his 2017-18 campaign last November.

His ice time with Devils has been since limited, but he brings a lot of experience and skill to the defensive team.

Moore had two excellent seasons with Dundee Stars between 2015-17 before heading to the Valleys.

His junior career was also spent in North America.

He enjoyed two seasons with Ogden Mustangs in the WSHL after playing at Midget AAA level with Maroon Mavericks.

His skills caught the eye of the GB coaches, and he was part of the under-18 and under 20 team,

In 2015 he was part of Team GB which won gold at the world junior championships.

Hutchins admits he is a long-time fan of the player.

“I’ve followed Craig’s progress over the past three seasons and we’ve had a number of productive conversations recently,” he said.

“He knows what is expected of him coming in, he does a lot of things well on the ice and he is a good honest young man that is trying to put himself in a situation that will advance his career.”

For Moore, the move brings him full circle back to Fife.

The player, who will wear the #29 jersey, said: “I am excited about getting this chance to move to Flyers.

“They are my hometown team, so it is very special to get to play for the team I grew up watching.

“I am looking forward to getting back to Scotland and getting on the ice with my new teammates this week.”