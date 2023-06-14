News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Fife Flyers: defenceman departs Kirkcaldy after signing for German team

Fife Flyers’ defenceman Christian Hausinger has signed for a German ice hockey team.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST

The blueliner has joined EC Hannover Indians after just one season in Kirkcaldy. Hausinger iced in 53 games for Flyers, logging 22 points in total.

The 26-year old skater from Anchorage, Alaska, was one of a number of new faces in the Kirkcaldy line-up for the 2022-23 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He etched his name into the club record books with a hat-trick in a remarkable 4-4 tie at Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup after stepping up to play as a forward to help a team crippled by injuries. It later transpired it was the first hat-trick from a Fife defenceman in any competition in the club’s EIHL era which spans over a decade of hockey.

Christian Hausinger in action against Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Young)Christian Hausinger in action against Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Young)
Christian Hausinger in action against Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Young)
Most Popular

“It’s nice to get my name in the record books,” he said at the time. “It’s a big milestone - one I’ll never forget. It makes my time here all the more special.”

Related topics:Fife FlyersKirkcaldyFifeEIHL