Fife Flyers: defenceman departs Kirkcaldy after signing for German team
The blueliner has joined EC Hannover Indians after just one season in Kirkcaldy. Hausinger iced in 53 games for Flyers, logging 22 points in total.
The 26-year old skater from Anchorage, Alaska, was one of a number of new faces in the Kirkcaldy line-up for the 2022-23 season.
He etched his name into the club record books with a hat-trick in a remarkable 4-4 tie at Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup after stepping up to play as a forward to help a team crippled by injuries. It later transpired it was the first hat-trick from a Fife defenceman in any competition in the club’s EIHL era which spans over a decade of hockey.
“It’s nice to get my name in the record books,” he said at the time. “It’s a big milestone - one I’ll never forget. It makes my time here all the more special.”