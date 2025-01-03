Fife Flyers’ defenceman flies out with GB for world championships
The blueliner has flown to Croatia to compete in Group A of the the men’s U20s World Championships Division II. The competition runs from January 6-12.
GB will face the hosts plus China, Lithuania, Netherlands and Romania, in the six-team tournament with games taking place at the 850-seater Admiral Ice Dome opened earlier this year.
Head Coach, Martin Grubb, said: “We have a deep pool of players to choose from and unfortunately some guys missed out because of the talent we have. Playing for your country is the pinnacle in any sport and I know the chosen 22 players are excited to wear the GB jersey.”
GB’s opening game is against Croatia on the sixth. He returned to Fife for this season on the back of an outstanding campaign with GB’s under-18s where he won a silver medal at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II Group A. He netted two goals including the game winner against Croatia, as well as hitting the net against the Netherlands to finish the tournament with five points.
Kay is set to miss four games with Flyers – this weekend’s tussles with Coventry Blaze and Guildford Flames, and next week’s action against Dundee Stars and Sheffield Steelers.
