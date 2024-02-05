Fife Flyers defenceman leaves club with immediate effect

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The blue liner had been sidelined through injury, but was back in training and expected to ice as the team pushed for a play-off place. The club announced tonight that the 28-year had left, but gave no further details other than to thank him for his services.

Desrocher, a Memorial Cup winning player, joined Flyers in the summer as part of the new look team built by coach Tom Coolen. He was an an over-age, sixth round 2015 draft pick for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the move to Kirkcaldy reunited him with forward Lucas Chiodo who skated with him at Merano in the Alps Hockey League.

Desrocher was a key player on the blue line until breaking his finger in the final shift the game against Cardiff Devils before Christmas. He returned to training in the past fortnight after being put in the Injury Reserve (IR) list.

Defenceman Stephen Desrocher has left Fife Flyers with immediate effect (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

The club said: “Everyone at Fife Flyers would like to wish Stephen all the very best for his future career.”

It has been a year of constant change for the club with no fewer than 23 imports passing through the dressing room - more than double the number they used in their first EIHL season in 2011-12. The Kirkcaldy club began their Elite League eras with 12 foreign skaters; a figure that has risen incrementally season by season as import limits have gone up, but the churn this season has been higher than usual for a club which has traditionally made changes sparingly.

Desrocher was the fifth player to leave the dressing-room, just as fans anticipated his return from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Reece Harsch asked for his release after failing to hold down a starting slot following his return for a second season, but a first under Tom Coolen, while Ben Hawerchuck returned home to recuperate from what was looking like a long-term injury and decided to turn his back on playing professionally.

Anthon Erikkson left after a series of ineffectual performances followed such a dynamic start, while blue liner Adam Holwell was cut to bring in Sean Giles.