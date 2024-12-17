Fife Flyers’ defenceman puts his Christmas suit up for auction on CHAS night

Fife Flyers’ defenceman Daniel Krenzelok is putting his Christmas suit up for auction as the club stages its CHAS fundraising weekend.

It takes place on Saturday when the team take on Belfast Giants at Fife Ice Arena. Krenzelok’s festive outfit will be up for grabs post-game along with the team’s official Christmas jerseys.

Flyers’ long association with CHAS goes back to season 1996/97 when then player-coach Mark Morrison reached out to Rachel House in Kinross. He drove the link, opening up the dressing-room to youngsters with life-limiting illnesses, and spending many hours with them and their families.

Since then the club has staged an annual fundraiser, generating tens of thousands of £s for the hospice.

Tickets to win Krenzelok’s eye catching suit will be available on match night from the Supporters Club stall.

The night will also see a visit from Santa in the bar/dining area and he will be freeing up his calendar during the first period break to say hello.

> The club’s recent foodbank appeal resulted in almost half a tonne of essentials being donated. The items were delivered to Glenrothes Foodbank this week.