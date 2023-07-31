The Canadian defenceman becomes only the third import from last season to be signed by new coach Tom Coolen in a near complete clear-out of the roster which failed to make the play-offs after a disappointing season.

And the new man in charge is expecting the 24-year old to use his size more and add some physical presence to then defensive unit.

Harsch logged 50 league appearances last season - his first in pro hockey - recording 14 points, plus another 11 Challenge Cup games with four points. He joined the club from a 2021-22 season which was split across icing with the University of Manitoba as well as five games in the AHL with Abbostford Canucks, and seven in the ECHL with Toledo Walleye.

Reece Harsch returns to Flyers blue line for the 2023-24 season (Pic: Derek Young)

Harsh joins the returning Jonas Emmerdahl on the blue line along with newcomer, 26-year old Adam Holwell who joins Flyers on the back of five seasons with St. Francis Xavier. Last season he also featured in 17 games with the Newfoundland Growlers, the ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

And Coolen is looking to six foot four Harsch to bring his A-game to the ice when the puck drops in September.

The coach said: “Reece will be going into his second season and I have heard many good evaluations regarding his game. He gives us good size and mobility on the back end to assist in our defensive game.”

The club described Harsch’s role last season as “understated” and believe his size, range ability have more to deliver with the emphasis on “a grittier and more physical presence.”

The player said he was thrilled to return for a second season, adding: “I feel like there is some unfinished business in Fife. The team looks great and I'm excited to get back and meet everyone.”