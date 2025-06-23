Jonas Emmerdahl will return to Fife Flyers - but it will be a very different club from the one he stepped into last season.

The Swedish defenceman is the second import returnee confirmed by the new owners, and his experience will be key to helping a new-look roster get up and running.

He stepped in late last season to help hold together a dressing-room that had endured a campaign from hell, and got it over the finishing line with a win on the final weekend.

Emmerdahl immediately soaked up the ice time despite playing only a few games in Germany earlier last season and brought some stability to the blue line and the bench.

Jonas Emmerdahl has confirmed his return for the new season (Pic: Derek Young)

Season 2025-26 will be his sixth in Kirkcaldy. He first iced with Flyers in 2019-20, returning again in 2021/22 after icing for Östersunds IK in his home country with the EIHL hit by lockdown.

He was appointed assistant captain with Flyers and then donned the ‘C’ badge, but he wasn’t part of last season’s roster until the closing weeks of the campaign.

It’s clear he enjoys Kirkcaldy as a town and a place to play hockey - he attended the 1985 reunion events held in May, long after all the other imports had returned home .

Emmerdahl said: “I’m really happy to have signed a contract for the upcoming season. I’ve been here for a while now so I can almost call Fife my second home. I have seen the huge potential that this club has. It’s exciting times ahead and I want to be a part of it.”

Emmerdahl was one of the players the new ownership reached out to get a sense of what needed to change as the takeover was completed.

Max Birbraer, Flyers’ president and GM said: “The first thing that comes to mind when you watch Jonas play and speak to him is his professionalism. He leads by example on and off the ice. His mature hockey sense, being hard to play against and making the right plays under pressure will anchor our defensive core.”

New coach Jamie Russell is also looking forward to streaming up with the big Swede.

“He brings size, compete and experience to our D core,” he said.

Emmerdahl, who will wear his familiar #44 jersey, is the fourth player to be announced after the singing of netminder Shane Owen, the return of Ben Brown and the addition of new British forward,m Mason Alderson.