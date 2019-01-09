Fife Flyers' defenceman Rick Pinkston injury update

Fife Flyers coach Todd Dutiaume revealed that he had to pull Rick Pinkston out of the line-up after watching him play through the pain barrier.

The defenceman has missed the last six games and despite skating with the team at training last night, he remains a doubt for the weekend fixtures away to Milton Keynes and Manchester.

"He's struggling with the injury, and it was initially me who made the call to sit him out until it gets better, but it's not getting better," Dutiaume said.

"He's going to try skating tonight (Tuesday) but it doesn't look any better. He's growing increasingly frustrated with it, and he's a key player for us.

"Before, when he was playing thorugh it, It was terrible.

"He was down to A&E, they cut it open to get it drained, then infection started setting in.

"It looked horrible so I said enough is enough, you're sitting out until it heals.

"He's frustrated, and he's mad, and I don't blame him."

On his chances of facing Milton Keynes on Saturday, Dutiaume added: "I wouldn't say definitely no.

"He's coming on the trip, so we may have the option."

With 15 imports on the roster Flyers are still able to run at full quota, and they are giving extra ice time to recent new arrival Craig Moore while Pinkston takes time to heal.

"Would we like our D-man back? Yes, that's how our team was built," Dutiaume said.

"The addition of Moore has helped, and he's playing extended minutes right now.

"He found himself in a limited role in Cardiff, and now more is expected of him, so he's still learning his trade."

Pinkston's return would also give Fife the option of either resting or benching an import.

"The addition of Pinkston would take the slack off the guys at the back," Dutiaume added.

"Then you have Moore and Wands back there to fill in the positions, and eight import forwards with Buesa, McKenzie and Smithy competing for a spot, or a hybrid four, or a centreman just doubles and we keep going."