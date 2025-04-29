Fife Flyers’ defenceman signs for new team for 2025-26 season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Flyers’ defenceman Daniel Krenzelok has a new team lined up for next season.

The Czech blue liner is returning to his home country to ice with HC Dukla Jihlava after just one season in Kirkcaldy.

Krenzelok has joined the Czech2 outfit who he previously played with in 2020-21, and is one of the first players from Fife’s roster last season to declare his plans for next season.

The skater logged 12 points across the league season, consisting of four goals and eight assists.

Daniel Krenzelok is moving on after one season with Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

The news of his departure comes as fans wait on official confirmation of the club’s new owners.

A new company formed to take over Fife Flyers has added a new name to the paperwork. Max Birbraer, who iced with Cardiff Devils across six seasons, is, so far, the sole named director of Fife Flyers 2025 Ltd - the company set up to run the club following the retirement of Tom Muir and Jack Wishart after 28 years at the helm.

The paperwork was lodged at Companies House earlier this month, but no official comment has been made by any of the parties involved as the deal, presumably, reaches its final conclusion. Any announcement is only likely to follow once the formal process has been completed.

Several players have been approached to get their insight into the steps needed to get the team back on an even keel after a disastrous 2024-25 campaign - and it is understood offers have been made for them to return next season.