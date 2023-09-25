News you can trust since 1871
Fife Flyers defenceman soaks up ice time in open weekend of action

Fife Flyers’ defenceman, Jonas Emmerdahl, figured prominently in the ice time data analysis from the opening weekend of the new EIHL season.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Sep 2023, 21:36 BST- 1 min read
The Swedish blue-liner logged some 25:52 minutes - the fourth highest of any player in a single game across the league and Challenge Cup schedule. The figures were published by the Elite League.

Top place went to Nottingham Panthers’ Carl Neill with 27 minutes 19 seconds, just ahead of Sheffield Steelers’ Matt Petgrave on 27:15. Evan Mosey of Cardiff Devils was third with 25:54. Emmerdahl was the only player from a Scottish club to make the top five. Shane Owen was the top netminder with a 93.33% save statistic.

Flyers also added more data from the weekend to give fans an insight into the team and its key players. Their reported 7- shots on goal against Glasgow Clan on Sunday was their highest total in an EIHL game – well above the previous benchmark of 50. Max Humitz’s second goal of the game was also the club’s 1100th at home in all EIHL competitions.

