The Swedish blue-liner logged some 25:52 minutes - the fourth highest of any player in a single game across the league and Challenge Cup schedule. The figures were published by the Elite League.

Top place went to Nottingham Panthers’ Carl Neill with 27 minutes 19 seconds, just ahead of Sheffield Steelers’ Matt Petgrave on 27:15. Evan Mosey of Cardiff Devils was third with 25:54. Emmerdahl was the only player from a Scottish club to make the top five. Shane Owen was the top netminder with a 93.33% save statistic.

