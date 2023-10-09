News you can trust since 1871
Fife Flyers’ defenceman tops ice time charts

Jonas Emmerdahl is proving his worth to Fife Flyers again as he chews up the ice time.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Oct 2023, 21:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 21:12 BST
The newly re-appointed club captain logged more minutes than any player across the EIHL on Sunday. In the road game against Dundee Stars, the defenceman played for 29 minutes nine seconds - almost half the entire match.

That was almost three full minutes more than Jeff Baum of Belfast Giants (26:15) and Marcus Crawford (Cardiff Devils). In the previous ice time data issued by the EIHL last month, the Swedish blueliner tied for top spot with Cardiff Devils’ forward Marcus Crawford. They both iced 26 minutes 45 seconds.

The stats were part of a raft of numbers which shone a light on Flyers’ four-point weekend in the Challenge Cup qualifying section. Club historian John Ross has collated a host of numbers from the weekend in a round-up on the club’s website

Jonas Emmerdahl logged more minutes on ice than any player in the league on Sunday (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)Jonas Emmerdahl logged more minutes on ice than any player in the league on Sunday (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)
Jonas Emmerdahl logged more minutes on ice than any player in the league on Sunday (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)
The back to back wins over Stars extended their winning streak against their Tayside rivals to four games.

Flyers’ six goals without reply against Stars on Saturday matched the same sequence they fired past Glasgow Clan at this stage last season, and the first time the team ha have overturned a three-goal deficit to win a game since November 16 2017 when they won 5-4 in overtime against Nottingham Panthers.

