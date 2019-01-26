Fife Flyers delay Sunday game as team stuck in Belfast

Fife Flyers have run into travel problems after their Saturday night ferry taking them back to Scotland was cancelled

The ice hockey team has been forced to stay an extra night in the city – and their game on Sunday at in Kirkcaldy against Cardiff Devils on Sunday has been put back until 7.30pm to give them time to get there.

Flyers have been in Belfast since Friday for back to back games against Belfast Giants on Friday and Saturday.

They were scheduled to sail back after tonight’s match at the Odyssey Arena, but the ferry was cancelled.

The team, along with a number of fans, had to change hotels and stay overnight.

They now sail back at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday, and face a long journey from Cairnryan to Kirkcaldy.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, is planning for the journey to take them straight to Fife Ice Arena to prepare for the game against the league leaders.

The scheduled 6.30pm face off has been delayed by an hour to give them enough time to complete the long trip.

Todd said: “It’ll be tough, but turn it round – it means instead of getting home at 5.00 am on Sunday, the players will be rested up overnight here and get a full night’s sleep in the hotel.

“We aim to be rested and ready”

Fife Flyers supporters were also hit by the ferry cancellations, with many now also facing an extra night in Belfast.