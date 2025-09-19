Fife Flyers’ Didrik Svendsen: the Viking warrior who 'plays ice hockey because it’s fun’

The late Jack Dryburgh always maintained that the type of player fans in Fife wanted to see, more than any other, was someone who could play and entertain.

Bring personality as well as points to the ice pad, and you’ll light up match nights, said the hugely experienced coach and rink manager who was also a very smart player in his day.

It’s safe to say Didrik Svendsen fits that mould. The signing of the club’s first ever Norwegian import was unveiled at the mid-summer Q&A with a video compilation of some huge hits, and the immediate reaction rippled round a packed room.

The phrase ‘Viking warrior’ was coined by GM, Max Birbraer, possibly with one eye on the merchandising opportunities it could bring - but also because it fitted the new owners’ ethos of building teams which were competitive, physically strong and compelling to watch. Svendsen, however, brings more than physical presence to the team. His goal against Dundee Stars in pre-season as sweet as any you will see this season - a deft flick to find the net and raise the roof.

Didrik Svendsen in action against Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Young)

Ask him why he plays hockey and he’ll tell you because it’s fun.

He was a toddler when he first laced up his skates, playing from the age of five. Hockey may not be Norway’s biggest sport - “football, for the money!” he said - but his dad played and also coached, so a life on ice was in his genes.

He iced with his home town team, Sparta Sarpsborg, coming through from junior hockey from 2009 to 2020 before playing for Manglerud, Comet Halden and Valerenga until a switch to the UK this season, swapping the EliteHockey Ligaen (EHL) after nearly 450 games for the EIHL in the UK.

“I’d heard lots of things about the league and how professional it was and wanted to come over,” he said. “I hadn’t heard much about Fife or Scotland - but, so far, so good. It’s a great town; similar to my town back home which is small, everyone knows everyone, and they love their hockey as well.”

Didrik Svendsen getting to grips with a Belfast Giants player (Pic: Derek Young)

Svendsen is looking forward to new adventures, new rinks and greeting fans across the league with a smile.

“I play ice hockey because it’s fun. Winning at Dundee was great - they were shouting at us, and we shouted back. I love it! If you don’t have a crowd what is the point in playing to an empty rink? They love their team or hate the other team - that’s what I love. It’s an emotional game, and when it ends you are all friends, and then it starts again.”

With his first goal under his belt, Svendsen is keen to show there is more to his game than thundering hits and a physical presence on the ice.

“People love the physical play,” he said, “and we are going to be a tough team to take. That’s why guys like Garet Hunt and myself are here - if anything happens we’ll step up and that’s okay, but we are here to play too. I loved playing with Hunt and Keaton (Jameson) at Dundee - we like to use our bodies and Keaton is the brain on the line!

Didrik Svendsen (Pic: Derek Young)

“When I was a junior player I was a good points scorer as well and played a lot on the powerplay. I know I can score goals, and the coach has given me the opportunity to do that. It’s up to me to prove that I can - and if you don’t try them you’ll never score!”

The midweek trip to Tayside saw Flyers score their first win and first shut out, but for Svendsen the focus is on the next game.

“The win is past. I have to look forward and keep doing the things that win games.”