Fife Ice Arena - home of Fife Flyers

The 2021-22 ice hockey season gets underway in little more than five weeks after a near 18-month lay-off.

Scotland’s move to beyond Level Zero saw the cap on indoor attendances raised from 400 to 2000.

But Flyers have the capacity to play in front of around 2800 - and that would require a special licence.

Looking across the ice pad (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The club has been in talks with Fife Council and the Scottish Government to establish the measures it will need to take to ensure any request would be granted.

While attendances in recent seasons have dipped well below the 2000-level, there is hope the excitement over the return of the sport will spark renewed interest from fans.

The Scottish Government has said the 2000-limit will be for a limited time.

In a joint statement today, Mr Muir and Mr Wishart said: “We must ensure that hockey in Fife is a safe environment for everyone.

“Ice hockey in Fife is just not the same without the backing of our fans.

“It is no secret we rely on getting bodies through the front doors on match nights, and so we are making plans to ensure we can have a full capacity crowd every single night of the season this year.

“We know how much people have missed being in the auld barn and we want to ensure everyone can get back to doing what they love – watching hockey.”

They welcomed the recent easing of restrictions by the Scottish Government, and said, in conjunction with the owners of the arena, they had been “in constant dialogue” with Fife Council and the Scottish Government to establish what measures they needed to put in place to ensure the club could play to capacity crowds.

They added: “We do not see any reason why we would not be allowed full crowds.

“Other sports venues around the country and in Fife have been granted permission.

“We will remain in dialogue with the authorities to make sure we meet the criteria to be granted full capacity.”

