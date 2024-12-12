Fife Flyers: directors’ statement after last Kazakh players leave the team

Fife Flyers have got the go-ahead by the Elite League to strengthen their team.

The club had been pushing for the green light to replace Martin Latal after the forward quit at the start of November, and this week saw the departure of the last two remaining Kazakh imports, Madi Dibhanbek and Nikolai Shulga.

Flyers’ coach Tom Coolen had used all his cards under the league’s roster rules for the 2024-25 season and with his team at the bottom of the table, there were concerns how the season was going.

The EIHL’s rules state there is “no discrepancy for players walking out on teams, replacing short-term injuries, etc … but in extraordinary circumstances, an appeal may be made to the EIHL Competitions Subcommittee to replace players that have walked out.”

Maxim Musorov has been followed out of the dressing=room by countrymen, Nikolai Shulga and Madi Dibanbek (Pic: Derek Young)

Flyers have been pushing to replace Latal for several weeks, and also for the departures of Dibanbek and Shulga, who along with Maxim Musorov, all cited cultural and language barriers which prevented them from settling. The fourth Kazakh, Artur Gatiyatov, was cut early after failing to make an impression – and as soon as he went, fans worried the rest could follow.

The club now have the green light to make moves, although it isn’t entirely clear how many players they can sign, or will choose, to bring in.

Coolen already has targets in his sights, and with the club confirming it can add to the squad he is likely to make moves immediately - with a view to getting the players in as soon as possible, ideally ahead of the crucial festive programme.

In a rare public update, directors Tom Muir and Jack Wishart confirmed they “remained committed to improving and strengthening the team on the ice.”

It said its appeal to the standards committee had been successful, adding: “By doing so we underline our commitment not only to the Elite League but also our commitment to icing a competitive game day roster in line with Elite League standards.”

The directors acknowledged the growing concerns among fans on the back of a long sequence of losses, and the departures of the four Kazakhs as well as Latal on top of some key injuries - the club has also lost Johnny Curran with a season ending ACL, but he remains in an assistant coaching role.

“They said: “We know that some of you have concerns regarding the release of our four players from Kazakhstan. Whilst being an exciting and invaluable addition to our team over the summer, the players found it difficult to settle and adjust to life in Scotland which affected them both on and off the ice. We feel that granting their release was in their best interest as it is vital player wellbeing is front and foremost.

“Our remaining players in the dressing room are a unified group and we have conveyed to them that they will be provided with the tools necessary to compete. We remain committed to getting the team on the right track and are actively in the market to bolster our line up.”