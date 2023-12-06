Fife Flyers: discount deals for fans to key cup tie as injured players bid to return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Flyers go into tonight’s Challenge Cup quarter-final tie with the sole aim of building a first leg lead. They take on Guildford Flames at Fife Ice Arena (face off 7:30pm) with the return in Surrey next Wednesday - and head coach Tom Coolen wants a lead to take on the road.

Flyers had most of their injured players skating this morning, and the final roster will depend very much on how they respond after the session. They hit the ice at the weekend without both Anthon and Johan Erikkson plus Kyle Osterberg and Fynn Page. Defenceman turned forward Brady Poteau was injured in Sunday’s loss at Guildford, while team captain Jonas Emmerdahl also sat out a chunk of the match.

Ben Hawerchuck is ruled out as he remains on the Injury Reserve (IR) list for 28 days, with Latvian centre Vitalijs Pavlovs filling his slot.

Troy Lajeunesse promises to be a key player for Flyers in tonight's Challenge Cup tie (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Games between the teams have gone with the home side so far this season, and Flyers know they have to take the initiative this evening if they are to have a good chance of completing the job in the second leg and making the semi-finals of the competition.

Coolen saw his side carved out enough chances at Guildford only to go down 2-0. He is looking to reverse that outcome tonight

“Our two top scorers were out and that is a big loss,” he said, “but we competed pretty well. We want to get back to winning ways.”

He is hopeful that some of his players will return tonight to strengthen the bench, but a late call will be made on the final line-up.

Ticket prices have been cut in a bid to generate a decent midweek crowd as Flyers look to build a win ahead of the return game in Surrey the following Wednesday.