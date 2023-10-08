News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

Fife Flyers’ dressing-room talk – ‘ I can’t repeat publicly what I said’

The old song goes, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish - and it was true for Fife Flyers’ performance on Saturday which saw them ship three goals to Dundee Stars and then hit them for six.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th Oct 2023, 10:34 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It took a first period dressing-room chat to light a fire under the team, but once the momentum shifted, Flyers skated to a solid, convincing 6-3 victory to keep their Challenge Cup qualification bid firmly on track, and leave Stars rooted to the bottom of the group without a point to their name.

The turnaround was impressive. If the first period was laboured, clunky and out of sorts, the second and third saw Fife get back into the groove that has defined their performances this season. Johan Erikkson netted twice, while single counters from Teemu Pulkkinen, man of the match Kyle Osterberg, Troy Lajuenesse and Collin Shirley put this game well beyond their Tayside rivals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marc Lefbevre, head coach at Dundee, put in the briefest of post-game interviews, but still nailed his side’s defeat: “A fantastic first period but then we played selfish run and gun hockey. We thought it was going to be points night. I let them know how I felt.”

Collin Shirley celebrates as he hits the net against Dundee Stars (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)Collin Shirley celebrates as he hits the net against Dundee Stars (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)
Collin Shirley celebrates as he hits the net against Dundee Stars (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)
Most Popular

Plain talking was the theme of the night.

For Tom Coolen, Flyers’ head coach, there was a much happier ending - one sparked by that first interval chat behind closed doors in the dressing-room.

“What I said, I don’t think I can repeat publicly – I’d have to go to confession!” he said. “The bottom line was we didn’t start well. We were not ready to play and do what we had to do to compete. They were first on the puck and outbattled and out skated us, and I take a lot of guilt for that. It is not something I want to see from a team I am behind.”

Kyle Osterberg described that opening period as “terrible” adding: “Shane Owen kept us in the game when we were down 3-0.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said Coolen’s team talk was key: “He came in and gave a good speech - this wasn’t Flyers hockey or why were brought here. Everyone chipped in and discussed how we couldn‘t get down on ourselves. We have good character in the room and it showed in that second period.”The win cemented Flyers’ second place in the qualifying table, behind Belfast Giants who have a;ready made the knockout stages.

Related topics:Fife FlyersStarsFifeDundee