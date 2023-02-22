Forward Bari McKenzie and netminder Shane Owen have personal landmarks of note when the team travels to face Guildford Flames on Saturday.

It will be McKenzie’s 700th EIHL game in all competitions - and it will also mark Owen’s 300th.

The milestones come as the team heads south to take on the high flying Flames who have been at the forefront of the title race from day one.

Shane Owen (Pic: Scott Wiggins), Bari McKenzie (Pic: Derek Young)

McKenzie has a near 20-year career in the EIHL, dating back to his debut with Basingstoke Bison in 2003.

He also holds the record for icing for more Elite League teams than any other player in total - eight in total.

He has laced up with Coventry Blaze, Belfast Giants, Edinburgh Capitals, Cardiff Devils, Dundee Stars, Braehead Clan and Flyers - he is the only players to ice with all four Scottish teams.

Owen’s 300th game comes in his third spell with Fife.