The team was on the ice at 8:45am for an hour before making way for opponents, Belfast Giants.

Both teams have media duties this morning too before they return to their hotels and complete their team talks.

Flyers also trained in Belfast on Tuesday after a ferry sailing, and Todd Dutiaume, head coach said the team is ready to go.

Captains and coaches with the Challenge Cup- Todd Dutiaume and Jonas Emmerdahl for Flyers, and David Goodwin and Adam Keefe for Belfast Giants (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“It was good to get on the ice this morning,” he said, “We have a team meeting here then a meal and back to the arena later afternoon.”

It’s a big event for the players, the organisation and fans, and a lot of excitement building up.”

The final is a complete sell out with over 7000 fans expected to attend, including over 700 from Fife who have travelled by plane and ferry during the last 24 hours.

Flyers

Fife Flyers morning skate at the SSE Arena in Belfast

The bulk of the travelling support will arrive this afternoon by boat after an early bus journey to Stranraer to board the ferry.

Fans on an early morning Easyjet flight were welcomed to Belfast with a good luck message from the cabin crew.

The game has a 7:00pm face-off.

Fans who couldn’t make it across the Irish Sea can watch it at Styx in Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy.

> Live coverage on Twitter – follow @fifefreepressed

