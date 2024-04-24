Fife Flyers’ early season ticket launch to tap into buzz among fanbase
The 2024-25 season won’t get underway until late August/early September, but the feel-good factor which returned to the rink under Tom Coolen’s first season in charge could spark a boost in demand for seats.
The club has unveiled season ticket prices which offer a 20% saving on the cost of match night tickets.
Adult passes have been set at £570, concessions at £420, and children £300. The costs compare more than favourably with Dundee Stars who have set adult passes at £648 after an early bird offer of £618. Concessions on Tayside are £546 and under-18s £306.
Full details at https://fifeflyers.co.uk/2024/04/24/season-tickets-2024-25/
Flyers finished the season in eighth place, and made the play-offs for the first time since 2018. The imports have now headed home for summer after exit interviews with the coaching staff.
