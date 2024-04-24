Fife Flyers’ early season ticket launch to tap into buzz among fanbase

Fife Flyers have put season tickets on sale earlier than ever as the club aims to keep the new buzz around the team going into summer.
The 2024-25 season won’t get underway until late August/early September, but the feel-good factor which returned to the rink under Tom Coolen’s first season in charge could spark a boost in demand for seats.

The club has unveiled season ticket prices which offer a 20% saving on the cost of match night tickets.

Adult passes have been set at £570, concessions at £420, and children £300. The costs compare more than favourably with Dundee Stars who have set adult passes at £648 after an early bird offer of £618. Concessions on Tayside are £546 and under-18s £306.

Fans have flocked back to Fife Flyers - and now they can snap up season tickets even earlier (Pic: Derek Young)

Full details at https://fifeflyers.co.uk/2024/04/24/season-tickets-2024-25/

Flyers finished the season in eighth place, and made the play-offs for the first time since 2018. The imports have now headed home for summer after exit interviews with the coaching staff.

