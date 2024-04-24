Fife Flyers’ early season ticket launch to tap into buzz among fanbase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024-25 season won’t get underway until late August/early September, but the feel-good factor which returned to the rink under Tom Coolen’s first season in charge could spark a boost in demand for seats.

The club has unveiled season ticket prices which offer a 20% saving on the cost of match night tickets.

Adult passes have been set at £570, concessions at £420, and children £300. The costs compare more than favourably with Dundee Stars who have set adult passes at £648 after an early bird offer of £618. Concessions on Tayside are £546 and under-18s £306.

Fans have flocked back to Fife Flyers - and now they can snap up season tickets even earlier (Pic: Derek Young)

