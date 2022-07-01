Fife Flyers: Eight big games to add to your diary this season

The first home game, the first derby, which games are planned across the festive season so your folks know when not to pop round - and the road trips that become weekends away.
The launch of the fixture list - weeks in the making and tweaking - also marks the countdown to the 2022-23 ice hockey campaign.
The puck doesn’t drop until early September, but the schedules are a big step closer to a return rinkside .
Here’s our hot takes on the games you need to see:
1. Fife Flyers team huddle (Pic: Steve Gunn)
Fife Flyers team huddle (Pic: Steve Gunn)
Photo: Steve Gunn
2. Fife Flyers: 8 games to see this season
First Road Trip
Glasgow Clan v Fife Flyers
Date: Friday, September 9
Expect a full house - hopefully the first of many.
And we NEEDS those big games to re-ignite the rivalry that made it such a captivating head to dead in the days of Chris Frank and Matt Nickerson.
Much has changed since then, and Fife owe their fans more than a few Clan scalps this coming season.
There are more than bragging rights at stake at Braehead on day one …
Pic: Al Goold
Photo: Al Goold
3. Fife Flyers: 8 games to see this season
First Home Game:
Fife Flyers v Dundee Stars
September 10
It’ll be interesting to see how Stars shape up post-Pacha after their impressive coach/GM Omar took up a new role with Nottingham.
They’ver recruited Jeff Wilson from Beklfast - a smart hockey player who has moulded a new look team
Kyle Haas is back so expect a few tasty hits too. Thomas Muir & Brad Plumton - Dundee Stars v Fife Flyers - February 8, 2015
Photo: Steve Gunn
4. Fife Flyers: 8 games to see this season
Fife Flyers v Manchester Storm
Date: Saturday, September 24
These games have become rather tasty of late, and have occasionally gone a bit haywire.
In Kirkcaldy alone we had that chaotic post-game handshake rammy, and then there was the moment of infamy with Storm’s Eric Neilsen parted company with the plot, and decided to go after fans above the team bench.
On the ice, Flyers have enjoyed some sparkling wins - an 8-0 whitewash was a rare highlight of late - and the teams do match up well, with Storm’s physical edge making things potentially spiky.
Ryan Finnerty will return in a new GM role with Storm this season. He’ll still give the crowd as it good as it gives him!
PIc: Steve Gunn
Photo: Steve [email protected]