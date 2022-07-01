Fife Flyers: Eight big games to add to your diary this season

4. Fife Flyers: 8 games to see this season

Fife Flyers v Manchester Storm Date: Saturday, September 24 These games have become rather tasty of late, and have occasionally gone a bit haywire. In Kirkcaldy alone we had that chaotic post-game handshake rammy, and then there was the moment of infamy with Storm’s Eric Neilsen parted company with the plot, and decided to go after fans above the team bench. On the ice, Flyers have enjoyed some sparkling wins - an 8-0 whitewash was a rare highlight of late - and the teams do match up well, with Storm’s physical edge making things potentially spiky. Ryan Finnerty will return in a new GM role with Storm this season. He’ll still give the crowd as it good as it gives him! PIc: Steve Gunn

Photo: Steve [email protected]