Fife Flyers’ eighth straight loss rings alarm bells as team hang goalie out to dry in Clan clash

It may have been a dead rubber game in the Challenge Cup, but this was also Fife Flyers’ eighth loss in a row - with goals once again in very scarce supply.

A 5-1 loss on the road to Glasgow Clan continued a trend which has started to concern some of the fanbase after seeing this new look, physical side first ice.

The damage was done in the opening two period as Clan carved out a 5-0 lead, with Vlastimil Dostalek’s goal in the final ten minutes a consolation which broke the shut out.

Head coach Jamie Russell was far from impressed with what he saw.

Glasgow Clan fire the puck into Fife Flyers' net (Pic: Al Goold)

“We really hung Shane out to dry the first two periods. Our bottom six really struggled on a tough night - in terms of puck management, and they were out competed, out-worked. We had opportunities - we didn’t shoot when we had the chance but didn’t take care of our net front and the result was 5-1.”

Russell also threw young Kirkcaldy netminder Ben Keddie into the fray in the third period both sides changed goalies.

“I was happy to get the kid in there and he did pretty well.”

Perhaps the only consolation was that this was a cup tie rather than a league game where Flyers are zero for five and urgently need to put points on the board - starting tonight (Saturday) at home to Coventry Blaze.

The game marked the debut of new signing Gio Finoro who arrived in town 24 hours earlier, and return from suspension of skipper, Garet Hunt.

Brett Neumann hit the net for Clan for the fifth straight game, opening the scoring just over nine minutes in, and Rylan Schwartz capitalised on a turnover and quickly fired past Shane Owen to double the lead four minutes later.

Jason Fram made it three just 2:20 into the second period, before Neumann grabbed his second of the night at 36:13 to put the home side four ahead. Smart play from Richard Jarůšek set up Robert Lachowicz for a close-range finish with 2:23 left in the period, giving Clan five goals through 40 minutes, although Flyers were somewhat unfortunate to trail by that margin.

For the final period, Clan gave Lucas Brine the net while the Flyers handed an EIHL debut to 21-year-old Ben Keddie.

Vlastimil Dostálek forced the puck over the line with nine minutes to play after a scramble in front to get Fife on the board, ending Brine’s shutout bid, but Keddie stopped all four shots he faced in the period to finish without conceding.