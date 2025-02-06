Fife Flyers endure goal blitz in first game since club was put up for sale

Fife Flyers returned to the ice the first time since the club was put up for sale - and walked straight into a blitz of goals.

The team was hit for six by Glasgow Clan in a devastating first period of this game at Braehead Arena which was postponed after Storm Eowyn saw a rare red alert weather warning and policce advice not to travel.

Down 6-1, Flyers avoided a first double-figures defeat of the season, but only just - going down 9-4 to their west coast rivals.

Johnny Curran, interim coach, described that start as “ a punch in the mouth” and added: “It was a little bit surprising as we have been one trending in the right direction the past four or five games and been happy with our performances.

Dariel Kielb up against netminder Shane Owen (Al Goold)

“A punch in the mouth first period and game was done so we are going to have to do a lot of soul searching in the next couple of days - but we are in a position to flush it and we get to right our wrongs on Saturday.”

Clan simply blitzed Flyers in the opening period and were 5-0 up with little more than ten minutes played.

Dariel Kielb beat Janis Voris high from the circle 2:17 into the game, which seemed to open the floor gates for the next six minutes. Chris McKay backhanded home on a loose puck after Voris couldn't control a rebound at 4:52, while Clan captain made it 3-0 himself at 7:52.

A neat Mitchell Heard move made it four 41 seconds later after Voris had bene pulled and handed the netminding duties over to Shane Owe.

Sideroff scored shorthanded at 10:01, but Flyers halted the tide on the same powerplay 11 seconds later through Kieran Craig. Liam Finlay ended the period’ scoring at 12:14.

Matt Berry netted 3:38 into period two, followed by Kielb’s second of the night at 31:59 to give Clan eight. Phelix Martineau got another back for Flyers 30 seconds later to go in 8-2 down after 40 minutes.

Finlay scored Clan's ninth 96 seconds into period three, but Craig pulled another back at 46:03 and Martineau also doubled his tally with two minutes to play to give the Flyers a 2-1 win in the final period.