Fife Flyers: Ethan Hadden, from Auchmuty to North America and back to play pro hockey

It’s just a ten minute drive from Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes to Fife Ice Arena in Kirkcaldy, but Ethan Hadden’s journey to get there has covered several thousand miles.

His arrival at Fife Flyers this summer marked a return home after three years in North America where he trained and studied in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Massachusetts.

The 18-year old defenceman formed part of a new look Brit pack recruited by head coach Jamie Russell and GM Max Birbraer, and came on the back of a commitment to open the door to the talent on the club’s doorstep.

Hadden was a product of Kirkcaldy’s junior development, icing with under-16s team, Fife Flames in 2019-20 before switching Dundee Stars under-16s where he played as a forward for one season before, aged 15, making the leap across the Atlantic to pursue his education - on and off the ice.

Hadden said: “There was some interest from a few hockey schools when I was 12, but then Covid hit and everything stopped. When I turned 15 I wanted to take that risk and get an education, life experience and travel - it brought me on as a player and a person.”

His first stop was the Canadian International Hockey Academy in Rockland, Ontario. The opening statement on its website consists of three words. School. Hockey, Life. Year two took him to Notre Dame Hounds in Saskatchewan, and year three on to the Atlantic Coast Academy in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

At each, his timetable was a mix of academic studies and hockey, from training to gym work and time on ice.

“It is a great chance for hockey players to learn new skills, cultures and you get to go to a country and travel a lot and meet people from all over,” he said. “Day to day you had breakfast as a team - more or less everyone played hockey - have a few classes, train, more then classes and then into the gym, There were also optional skates and skills sessions as well - we were more or less on ice during every school day.

“I felt I really took to it. It maybe took a bit of getting used to at first but I didn’t miss being at home. My experience at Notre Dame was really good. It made me a better player on the ice and better person off the ice - I learned a lot of crucial skills for life. You had a lot of top players coming in all the time, so it was a great development - I learned a lot which helped me step up to play pro.” And that opportunity brought Hadden full circle to Fife.

A chance to lace up in the EIHL in his home town rink, where he first skated as a youngster, gave him the chance to start the next chapter, and also play in front of his family.

“Coming back has been great,” he said. “Everyone has been very welcoming and it has been fun to play at a pro level. I’ve been playing forward rather than defence, but I feel I am versatile enough as a player, and can pick things up quickly.

“Coming into the EIHL was a good opportunity to step up to pro hockey and take my game to the next level. I want to keep working hard at everything I do. I want to polish my game and improve it and see what opportunities come my way.

“It has also been great to play with the calibre of imports we have in the dressing room. They have all been great. The guys are all close as a group and everyone is trying to stay positive and bring each up each other. The more together we are, the better it will be..

“And my parents haven’t seen me play for a couple of years so it is pretty good being back to play here in Fife