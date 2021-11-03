Fife Flyers face first midweek road trip of new season to face Sheffield Steelers

The team makes the journey south to face Sheffield Steelers - their second visit there in the last ten days.

The last meeting saw the men in orange skate to a 5-2 victory on three back of three powerplay goals.

Since then Flyers have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, and head south on the back of a confidence-boosting 5-0 whitewash of Dundee Stars.

Fife Flyers have a midweek road trip to face Sheffield Steelers (Pic: Dean Woolley)

The club has given no indication yet whether Chase Schaber will finally make his debut three weeks after signing.

Flyers have made no comment on his on-going absence from the roster, and on Sunday the club’s Twitter feed carried a brief statement: “We know that fans are keen to hear from the club on this situation and as soon as we have more information we will update fans.”

Tonight’s game has a 7:30pm face-off.

