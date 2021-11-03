Fife Flyers face first midweek road trip of new season to face Sheffield Steelers

Fife Flyers hit the road tonight for their first taste of midweek hockey this season.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 9:53 am

The team makes the journey south to face Sheffield Steelers - their second visit there in the last ten days.

The last meeting saw the men in orange skate to a 5-2 victory on three back of three powerplay goals.

Since then Flyers have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup, and head south on the back of a confidence-boosting 5-0 whitewash of Dundee Stars.

Fife Flyers have a midweek road trip to face Sheffield Steelers (Pic: Dean Woolley)

The club has given no indication yet whether Chase Schaber will finally make his debut three weeks after signing.

Flyers have made no comment on his on-going absence from the roster, and on Sunday the club’s Twitter feed carried a brief statement: “We know that fans are keen to hear from the club on this situation and as soon as we have more information we will update fans.”

Tonight’s game has a 7:30pm face-off.

