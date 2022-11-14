Fife Flyers face Scottish rivals in Challenge Cup quarter-finals

They have been pitted against Dundee Stars following the conclusion of the round robin qualifying section of the competition.

The ties are certain to draw huge crowds to Fife Ice Arena and Dundee Ice Arena with a place in the semi-finals on offer to the winners.

Dates for the games have yet to be confirmed,

Mikael Johansson in action for Flyers against Dundee Stars (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Fife finished fourth in the rankings at the end of the qualifiers, with Stars fifth after being separated by the number of goals scored.