Fife Flyers’ faltering start to league as they lose opening game 5-1 on home ice

Fife Flyers can, and must, do better after an poor opening night 5-1 loss to Manchester Storm on home ice.

By Allan Crow
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 11:42 am
Updated Sunday, 25th September 2022, 11:42 am

The buzz of anticipation surrounding this new look team will weather a few bumps in the road - the league season is barely 24 hours old - but those wins need to start coming, and fast, if the team is to shoot for a top five slot.

Saturday’s performance was, at best, sticky.

Flyers could’t find any real momentum, passes were sloppy, and defensively they seemed to be always on the backfoot against a Storm side which worked harder, wanted it more, and took its chances.

Simon Fernholm and Jonas Emmerdahl returned to Flyers line-up (Pic: Jillian McFarkane)

True, the penalties called against Fife were frustrating and at times poor, but responsibility for the loss rests with the dressing-room.

Chris Lawrence, Flyers’ MoM, summed it up: “A learning experience and wake up call for us.”

Jeff Hutchins, associate coach, was just as direct, noting: We were lucky to go in 1-0 up. We lacked commitment in some small areas of our game and will address that.”

Shane Owen in the thick of the action (PIc: JIllian McFalane)

Flyers welcomed back defencemen Jonas Emmerdahl and Simon Fernholm, and handed a debut to Jan Kloz at centre.

They won the opening period 1-0, but much of the pressure came from Storm whose nippy forwards seemed to buzz round Shane Owen’s net every other shift.

A shot from defenceman Zack Sullivan found the outer edge of Flyers’ post after 10 minutes, before the hosts got the go-ahead goal at 18:37. Shawn Cameron did some great work on on the right boards, and a neat block from his line-mate opened up the zone for a pass to Jaane Lakkonen who executed at the back post.

Period two saw Storm handed three powerplays back to back. They struck third time lucky through Jesper Ohrvall at 30:00.

A second goal came at 31:19 when Christian Hausinger was caught in possession. Some quick puck movement saw Cam Critchlow sweeps home from the right.

Fife called a time out to try to refocus as their game became too scrappy, but they narrowly avoided falling further behind at 36 minutes when Joseph Hazeldine pinged a fine shot off the post.

The third period saw Storm build a lead which started with an immediate powerplay as Zack Hermann netted. Lawrence’s applause from the sin bin earned him a rebuke from referee Allan Craig.

A fourth goal at 45:29 was the killer. Flyers were caught surging forward, leaving Tyson Fawcett to scorch down centre ice and deliver a fine finish.

Ohrvall saw another neat wrist shot come off a post before he wrapped this game with a counter in the closing five minutes.

A big win for Storm - one they thoroughly deserved - and a wake-up call for Fife, indeed.

> Mirror of Merit: 3 Lawrence; 2. Kivilahti; 1. McKenzie

Fife Flyers