Fife Flyers’ fans appeal for donations to foodbank appeal

It takes place on Saturday – and supporters have been urged to drop off donations before taking their seats.

The appeal is being run by Fife Flyers’ Supporters Club and will benefit foodbanks in Cupar, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Leven, Dunfermline, and the Cottage Family Centre in the Lang Toun.

The appeal will welcome a wide range of foodstuffs including tins and packets, plus toiletries for men and woman, and items for babies - but. no nappies.

Donations can be dropped off at the Supporters' Club van which will be outside the rink’s main entrance on Saturday night from 5:30.

Flyers are at home to Belfast Giants tomorrow – the first of two games in Kirkcaldy this weekend.

Sunday brings Nottingham Panthers to town.

