They stunned Sheffield Steelers and a 9000-strong crowd with a penalty shots victory to seal the most dramatic of comebacks in the second leg semi-final, winning the game on a 7-6 aggregate

Flyers now cross the Irish Sea to take on Belfast Giants on Wednesday, March 1 with their eyes set firmly on the silverware. It’s their first ever appearance in the Challenge Cup final.

Mikael Johansson sealed the win that will be savoured for a long time to come with his decisive penalty shot.

Mikael Johansson celebrates his dramatic penalty shot which took Fife Flyers into the Challenge Cup final (Pic: Dean Woolley)

But, even then the drama wasn’t over as Steelers challenged the validity of his shot. The celebrations were already underway on and off the ice as the referees reviewed his move and decided it could stand.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, paid tribute to his team who came back from a 3-0 deficit on the night to crush Steelers’ silverware ambitions.

“It was all down to character,” he said. “Coming into this hostile building with 9000 people and to give up three unanswered goals shows their character to fight back. We believed in these guys.

“We have had a few good moments in our time but is right up there with them.”

The celebrations begin as Fife Flyers book a cup final place (Pic: Dean Woolley)

Flyers took a 3-2 lead from the first leg, but the tie was level within 72 seconds as Matt Petgrave's fake shot opened up the passing lane to Brett Neumann to beat Shane Owen high and make it 3-3 on aggregate.

Steelers went ahead on a powerplay from Calle Ackered at 13:02, and took control with a third as Brendan Connolly tipped Marc-Olivier Vallerand's shot past Owen at 14:33.

Under severe pressure, Flyers regrouped, and secured a 0-0 middle period to avoid any further damage.

With 13 minutes to go, and they got a lifeline off a Jonas Emmerdahl shot at 47:59 putting them just one behind on aggregate.

Mikael Johansson's well-taken breakaway, finishing through Greenfield's five-hole, levelled the tie overall at 48:39, and there were scenes of delirium among the strong contingent of visiting fans when Lucas Sandström fired home in the slot at 54:04.

Netminder Shane Owen stood tall as Steelers pushed late on, including a powerplay after Dillon Lawrence shot the puck out of bounds, but it seemed like Flyers would hold out.

That was until 18 seconds from the end of regulation when a broken play off an Ackered shot saw all eyes follow the puck, and Danny Kristo came in at the far post to draw the Steelers level on aggregate.

Overtime was nervy, frantic, and cautious at the same time, and with no goals, the game was decided on penalty shots.