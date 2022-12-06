Fans were asked to donate food goods ahead of the side’s clash with Glasgow Clan on Saturday, and donations poured in.A van was filled with food which was delivered to Glenrothes Foodbank, ahead of its distribution to other Fife foodbanks.

Nikki Paul, who chairs Fife Flyers Supporters Club, said the appeal, which has been running for three years, was “more important than any other year” and paid tribute to fans for their generosity

She added: “Thank you to all the Fife Flyers fans for digging deep. We know it’s not easy for a lot of people but everyone still helped where they could”.

“We wanted to make sure that where people could, whether it was a tin of beans or whether it was a full shopping basket they were bringing in, that they were able to donate something for a family that couldn’t afford it themselves”.

Nikki said that contact with foodbanks highlighted that families are making sacrifices in the run up to the festive season in order to provide on Christmas day.

She said: “They actually said it’s the week before that foodbanks are busiest because when people get their money in they focus on ‘let’s make sure we’ve got stuff for Christmas day, let's give the family a good day’ and they’ll go without to do that.

This weekend, the supporters club will take in donations of toys as they look to contribute to the Cottage Centre’s Christmas Appeal.

Supporters are encouraged to bring brand-new toys along to Fife Flyers' double header this weekend against Guilford Flames and Sheffield Steelers - where the players will be waiting to take donations.

Teenagers are typically under-represented with Nikki asking for a focus on 14-18-year old presents where possible. However, all donations are welcome.

Niki said: “If someone is going Christmas shopping, just pick up an extra little thing if you are able to. Even if those wishing to donate aren’t able to drop it off at the game, we can collect”.