Fife Flyers fans discover star skater Troy Lajeunesse’s plans for new season

Fife Flyers’ Fans hopes of seeing Troy Lajeunesse return next season have been dashed.

The stand out player from.the 2023-24 campaign has signed for Danish side Aalborg Pirates where he will be one of only two Canadians on the roster with former Glasgow Clan forward Darien Craighead the other. The roster also includes American brothers Eric and Darian Gotz.

Lajeunesse’s departure was not entirely unexpected, after a stellar season in Kirkcaldy put him firmly on the radar of a number of top teams. Rumours linking him to other EIHL teams were wide of the mark - the player told Flyers’ coach Tom Collen if he didn’t return to Kirkcaldy, his sights were set on moving to another country.

Lajeunesse was one of Coolen’s biggest successes. The coach signed the player, who hails from Dokis, Ontario, after making his mark with the University of Prince Edward Island where he was a first team all-star, and the Atlantic Conference’s MVP, which led to ten games with Savannah Ghost Pirates in the ECHL.

Troy Lajeunesse lit up many match nights with key goals for Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

Lajeunesse swept the boards at Flyers’ player of the year awards, losing out only on the Mirror of Merit which went to his playing partner, Kyle Osterberg, who has signed for Belfast Giants.

Ronny Larsen, sports director with Aalborg hailed the 27-year old as “a really exciting offensive signing” adding: “We have been looking for a goalscorer type, and we are convinced that we have found that in Troy Lajeunesse, who comes to us from the British league, where he became the team's top scorer, but also the third highest scoring player in the regular season in the league.

“Troy will be an important piece of our offence, where he will get a lot of playing time, especially in the power play, where we will have some expectations of him. He has good skating and is strong in forechecking, which has resulted in quite a few scores from his side in the past.